Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GFF. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Griffon from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Griffon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Griffon from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Griffon stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Griffon has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.05. Griffon had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $779.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Griffon during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Griffon by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

