Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. 4,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,659. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79.
About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBLBY)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.