Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. 4,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,659. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through five segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, Canyon/GfG Capital, and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

