Grumpy Finance Price Hits $0.0000 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy Finance has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

