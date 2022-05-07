Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.83.

GH traded down $11.40 on Friday, hitting $39.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,901,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.87. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $137.84.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21). The company had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 133,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 91,783 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Guardant Health by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Guardant Health by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

