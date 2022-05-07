Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $81.36

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.36 and last traded at $81.55, with a volume of 6646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.34.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.90.
The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.94.
In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $685,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.
Guidewire Software Company Profile (NYSE:GWRE)
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.