Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $81.36

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.36 and last traded at $81.55, with a volume of 6646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.90.

The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.94.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $685,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

