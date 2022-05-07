Hacken Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.40 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (HAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $16.40 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00203806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00468850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00039373 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,946.49 or 1.97629497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

