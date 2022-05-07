HackenAI (HAI) Reaches Market Cap of $344,985.28

HackenAI (HAI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HackenAI has traded flat against the dollar. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00192263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00199143 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00472729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00039488 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,550.46 or 1.98421595 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

