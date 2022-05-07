Halfords Group’s (HFD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 460 ($5.75) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.56) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

LON:HFD opened at GBX 221.40 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £484.71 million and a PE ratio of 7.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 246.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 296.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of GBX 212.40 ($2.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 441.80 ($5.52).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

