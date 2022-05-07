Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Shares Up 0.1%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €15.60 ($16.42) and last traded at €15.48 ($16.29). 24,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.46 ($16.27).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

