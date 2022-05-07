Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 3.91%.

NYSE:HBB traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $9.92. 44,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

In related news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $95,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 586.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

