Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on HWC. StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 800.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 33.1% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 176,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 43,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 496,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,515. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

