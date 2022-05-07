Handshake Hits 24 Hour Volume of $162,696.00 (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $58.48 million and $162,696.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,917.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.83 or 0.07449889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00267327 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.93 or 0.00765446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.17 or 0.00599062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00076326 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 488,583,340 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.