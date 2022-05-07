Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.64-1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0-7.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.36 EPS.

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.11.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 871,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.