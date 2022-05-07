Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.53. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,142,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,672,000 after purchasing an additional 579,702 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,181,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 212,239 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,173,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 498,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 184,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.37. 823,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

