Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $71.60

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.60 and last traded at $71.80, with a volume of 14564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($208.42) to €191.00 ($201.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($153.37) to €138.80 ($146.11) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($211.58) to €179.00 ($188.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average is $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, analysts predict that Hannover Rück SE will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.4989 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Hannover Rück Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

