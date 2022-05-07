Hanover Foods Co. (HNFSA) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on June 1st

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.
Shares of Hanover Foods stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Hanover Foods has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06.
Hanover Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hanover Foods (HNFSA)
