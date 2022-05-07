Hanover Foods Co. (HNFSA) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on June 1st

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

OTC:HNFSA opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.06. Hanover Foods has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

About Hanover Foods

Hanover Foods Corporation engages in processing, packaging, and selling fresh canned and frozen products. It offers baked beans, beans, canned blends and vegetables, frozen blends and vegetables, kosher, pork and beans, soft pretzels, steam in bag products, and tomatoes, as well as soups, salads, and broths.

