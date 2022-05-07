Harmony (ONE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58.90 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $918.94 million and approximately $58.90 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0762 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,943.73 or 1.00001501 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00227029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,447,499,883 coins and its circulating supply is 12,055,102,883 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

