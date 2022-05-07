Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. 504,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,876. The stock has a market cap of $155.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.84. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

