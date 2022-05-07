Haven Protocol (XHV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $630,672.00

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00008413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $72.58 million and approximately $630,672.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,982.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,692.78 or 0.07483673 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.00267946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.90 or 0.00769562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00014495 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.06 or 0.00594900 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00076913 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005592 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,976,398 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

