Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 60.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

HE opened at $41.74 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $770.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HE. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

