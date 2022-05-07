HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HCI traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.57. The company had a trading volume of 46,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $728.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.71 and a beta of 0.76. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $139.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -421.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Gregory Politis acquired 2,000 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

