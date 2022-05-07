Head to Head Comparison: Vy Global Growth (VYGG) versus The Competition

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) is one of 702 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vy Global Growth to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vy Global Growth and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vy Global Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A Vy Global Growth Competitors 177 730 988 20 2.44

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 78.69%. Given Vy Global Growth’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vy Global Growth has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Vy Global Growth has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vy Global Growth’s competitors have a beta of 0.00, indicating that their average stock price is 100% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vy Global Growth and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vy Global Growth N/A $18.43 million 19.08 Vy Global Growth Competitors $1.22 billion $61.54 million -16.81

Vy Global Growth’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vy Global Growth. Vy Global Growth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vy Global Growth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vy Global Growth N/A -41.70% 1.49% Vy Global Growth Competitors 49.62% -28.80% 2.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of Vy Global Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vy Global Growth competitors beat Vy Global Growth on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Vy Global Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.