Head to Head Contrast: Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

18.9% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and Bankwell Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 22.31% 6.42% 0.94% Bankwell Financial Group 32.50% 14.83% 1.26%

Dividends

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and Bankwell Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and Bankwell Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $51.34 million 3.82 $11.15 million $1.01 15.79 Bankwell Financial Group $87.03 million 3.17 $26.59 million $3.69 9.62

Bankwell Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation. Bankwell Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group beats Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, the company engages in the lease financing business; and provision of fee-based financial services comprising trust and estate administration, investment management, retirement plan administration, and private banking services. It operates through 12 full service and one limited-service banking offices with seven full-service and one limited-service offices located in Indiana; five offices situated in Ohio; one full-service banking office and four other branch offices are located in Richmond, Indiana; two other offices in Cambridge City, Centerville, Richmond, and Shelbyville, Indiana; two offices in Sidney and Ohio; two offices in Piqua and one office in Troy, Ohio; and a loan production office in Columbus, Ohio. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Indiana.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. It operates branches in New Canaan, Stamford, Fairfield, Wilton, Westport, Darien, Norwalk, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

