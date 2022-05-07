Head to Head Survey: Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of LM Funding America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and LM Funding America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A LM Funding America $900,000.00 33.17 $4.76 million N/A N/A

LM Funding America has higher revenue and earnings than Far Peak Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Far Peak Acquisition and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -1.36% LM Funding America 448.54% -27.76% -27.14%

Summary

LM Funding America beats Far Peak Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Far Peak Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

LM Funding America Company Profile (Get Rating)

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. LM Funding America, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

