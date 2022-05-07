Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 193.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 325,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 74,017 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 81.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 112,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 127.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 31,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 725,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

