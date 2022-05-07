Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTAGet Rating) will announce sales of $199.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.69 million and the lowest is $196.60 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $188.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $803.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $789.30 million to $819.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $836.90 million, with estimates ranging from $790.80 million to $870.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HTA traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. 2,461,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 309.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

