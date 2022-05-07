Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

HTLF stock opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.17. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,095,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,793,000 after acquiring an additional 395,116 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

