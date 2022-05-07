HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. HEICO posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

HEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

HEICO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.01. The stock had a trading volume of 321,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,190. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO has a 12 month low of $122.94 and a 12 month high of $159.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.53.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $3,018,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 1,200 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.98 per share, with a total value of $149,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 5.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 4.6% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

