Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shares of LON HUW opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 166.95. Helios Underwriting has a 1 year low of GBX 140 ($1.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.50). The company has a market capitalization of £118.83 million and a PE ratio of -35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In related news, insider Tom Libassi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £8,200 ($10,243.60). Also, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.94), for a total transaction of £20,150 ($25,171.77).

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

