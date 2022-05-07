Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($69.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($71.58) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €75.75 ($79.74).

HEN3 opened at €61.38 ($64.61) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($136.47). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €70.14.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

