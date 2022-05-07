Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. 106,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,453. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $649.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.