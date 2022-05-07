Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. 106,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,453. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $649.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

