HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HF Sinclair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.04). HF Sinclair reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $6.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $7.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HF Sinclair.

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

HF Sinclair stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.68. 2,114,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,231. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.57. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $43.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

