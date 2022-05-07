HiCoin (XHI) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. HiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $3.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HiCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Universe (UNIV) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HiCoin

HiCoin (CRYPTO:XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HiCoin provides cheap, fast and easy-to-use transactions. Micro-payments and face-to-face transactions are also made easy by XHI. “

Buying and Selling HiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

