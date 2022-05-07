Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Increased to GBX 895 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($10.87) to GBX 895 ($11.18) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.24) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,177 ($14.70) to GBX 1,159 ($14.48) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.43) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($12.83) to GBX 1,067 ($13.33) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.75).

HSX opened at GBX 926.60 ($11.58) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 934.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 903.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 21.35. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.52).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is 62.21%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 982 ($12.27) per share, for a total transaction of £14,327.38 ($17,898.04). Also, insider Joanne Musselle acquired 18,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.91) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($186,832.98).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

