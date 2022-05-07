Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HCXLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,085 ($13.55) to GBX 1,250 ($15.62) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Investec raised shares of Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($14.48) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,177 ($14.70)) on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 850 ($10.62) to GBX 870 ($10.87) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,236.34.

Hiscox stock remained flat at $$11.80 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

