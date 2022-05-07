Holderness Investments Co. Has $442,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 713,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 91,078 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 350,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 29,950,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,155,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

