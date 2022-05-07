Holderness Investments Co. Has $499,000 Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,093,000 after purchasing an additional 54,953 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,827,000 after purchasing an additional 81,356 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dover by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,647. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $131.03 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOV. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

