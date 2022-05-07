Holderness Investments Co. Invests $215,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 18.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.60. 1,876,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.04.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

