Holderness Investments Co. Invests $261,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,558,000 after acquiring an additional 170,126 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,809,000 after acquiring an additional 512,433 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 21.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $2,172,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,800 shares of company stock worth $15,841,829. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.75. 11,582,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,804,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.