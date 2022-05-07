Holderness Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,769,000 after purchasing an additional 143,392 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,090,000 after purchasing an additional 378,523 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,187,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $8.04 on Friday, reaching $181.66. 984,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,021. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.67 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.98.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.40%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

