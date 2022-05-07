Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of HEP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.87. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

