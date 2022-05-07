Home Reit Plc (HOME) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share by the retailer on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Home Reit stock opened at GBX 120.20 ($1.50) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.56. Home Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 130 ($1.62). The company has a current ratio of 38.49, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £675.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78.
