Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.74 Billion

Brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) to announce $8.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.69 billion and the highest is $8.81 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $35.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.41 billion to $36.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $37.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.70 billion to $38.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after acquiring an additional 578,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $114,243,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,375. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

