Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,423,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,704 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Honeywell International worth $296,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $195.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.