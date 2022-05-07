HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HPQ. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.07.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. HP has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in HP by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.