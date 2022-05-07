HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 565.25 ($7.06).

Several research firms have weighed in on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.43) price target on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($8.00) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.00) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.00) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.18) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday.

Get HSBC alerts:

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.40), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($273,237.23).

LON HSBA traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 502 ($6.27). 27,507,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,230,805. The company has a market capitalization of £101.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 507.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 486.30. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 329.55 ($4.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.09).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.42%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 42.04%.

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.