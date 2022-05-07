Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBG. Barclays boosted their target price on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Hub Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hub Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.38.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 48,125.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 635,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hub Group by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 464,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,893,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after purchasing an additional 288,491 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,137,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.