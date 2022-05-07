HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $450.00 Price Target at UBS Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $675.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $485.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $667.08.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $15.17 on Friday, hitting $356.38. 2,256,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,690. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $575.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $325.97 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in HubSpot by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

