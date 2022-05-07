Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 99.79% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

HDSN stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. 3,072,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,120. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $417.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 95,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

HDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

